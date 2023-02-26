EC keeps boundaries intact fixed in 2018

The Election Commission has finalised the draft boundaries of the parliamentary constituencies keeping intact the final boundary fixed by the Nurul Huda Commission in 2018 except for minor changes ahead of the 12th national elections.

On the draft boundary, any person of the area concerned will get 20 days time to make a claim or oppose, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir told media at the election building in Agargaon in the capital on Sunday.

"The gazette notification will be issued tomorrow (Monday). There is nothing new here as the boundaries that were determined in 2018 are intact," he said.

"Some of the names, which were changed due to administrative reasons, and some administrative divisions have been given new names changing the old ones. The number this would be five to six constituencies," he said, adding: "The commission has approved it and now the secretary will issue gazette notification".

The EC commissioner said that it will take one more year to publish the final report of the population census of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

"As the parliamentary election should be held in December-January period, we cannot wait. I took the draft that they gave to me giving priority to administrative integrity and geographical issues" he said.

If any public representative or locals think of any problem after publishing it, they will be given 20 days for appeal, said Commissioner Alamgir.

"We will hear every application. If their statement is correct, if no one opposes, and if it appears to us that their statement is logical, then we may change. Otherwise, there will be no change," he said.

Responding to another question, the commissioner clarified that if there was one upazila in the past which now have been divided into two upazilas, new names have been included.

"If the boundary is fixed based on population, there will be only one seat in some districts", said Commissioner Alamgir.

"In some districts, seats should be cut and added to another district. For example, if we give Dhaka according to 5.5 lakh population, then there will be 10 more seats here. Then five seats in Gazipur, two in Chattogram, Khulna and Rajshahi each will have to be increased," he said, adding: "Thus, if all the constituencies come to the city, then other districts will lose them".

"A parliamentarian will work as per the aspiration of the population of a certain constituency. That is why we have given more importance to administrative and geographical integrity following the law".