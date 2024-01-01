EC to inform nation about overall election preparations on 6 Jan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 03:11 pm

'We want to inform all domestic and foreign observers, journalists, and guests about all the issues related to the election.'

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam. Photo: Collected
EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission will inform the public about the overall preparations for the upcoming national parliament elections, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

The 12th National Parliament election will be held on 7 January. On 6 January at 3 pm, a 'meet the press' will be organised at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center to discuss the parliamentary elections," he told journalists at a press conference organised at the media centre of the election building on Monday (1 January).

The EC secretary said, "We want to inform all domestic and foreign observers, journalists, and guests about all the issues related to the election."

Opposing elections through violent means will lead to crisis: CEC

Regarding communication, he said, all operators will provide full-speed internet on election day.

In response to the question about how many polling stations have been brought under the network, he said, "All the mobile networking systems we have will be operational at full speed."

 

