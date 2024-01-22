EC gifted us a good election: Home minister

Home minister at the 'Great Wall Commemorative Medal' handover ceremony of the Chinese government at the ministry conference room on 22 January. Photo: UNB

The Election Commission (EC) has gifted the people of Bangladesh a good election, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (22 January).

"Those who made negative comments about the election have now understood that Bangladesh had a good election under the prime minister and the Election Commission," he said during the "Great Wall Commemorative Medal" handover ceremony of the Chinese government at the ministry conference room.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen handed over the medal where officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the delegation of China were present.

Regarding China's reaction to the national polls, Kamal said, "The Chinese government is our friend. They have always termed the election as an internal matter of Bangladesh and they didn't make any comment about it."

"Apart from China, we also have excellent relations with other neighbouring countries. I think it will be stronger," Kamal added.

Replying to a question, the home minister said, "We are always concerned about cyber security. We have been seeking cooperation from China so that we could prevent transnational crimes," he added.

"China has been providing training to our security forces for a long time. So, We requested them to increase its scope and they have taken into their consideration.

"Our IGP has already handed over a list to them for training. I think they will accept it," the home minister said.