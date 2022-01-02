EC formation dialogues: Success, failure once process completed, says law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:54 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The success and failure of the dialogue between the president and political parties on the Election Commission formation would be determined once the dialogue process is completed, Law Minister Anisul Haque said.

He also said there is not enough time now for enacting any law for EC formation that would be universally acceptable.

The minister's observations came while talking to the media at the secretariat and his attention was drawn on a recent comment of a former caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan.     

He termed Khan's comment as an exercise of freedom of expression of the country and as his personal view. 

"I would rather suggest waiting to see what measures the president takes after completion of the dialogue," he said.

Regarding the BNPs' stand on not to participate in the dialogue, the minister said it would be beneficial for them if they join.  

"Many say that it is a toxic situation. If they (BNP) think it to be a toxic state, they should take some steps to overcome the situation and it would be positive if they join the dialogue," Anisul Haque added.  

Regarding the criticism of the absence of a law on EC formation, he said, "I never said there would not be any law. The law should be acceptable to all the parties to make it universal and not one party. But the EC formation depends on the dialogue."

