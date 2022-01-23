EC formation Bill: BNP says govt focus on search committee, not EC

BNP on Sunday said the much-hyped Bill on reconstitution of the Election Commission (EC) that has been placed in parliament just looks to be for a search committee formation.

"Experts are saying the Bill that was tabled in parliament today (Sunday) looks like a draft law for a search committee," said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Speaking at a doa mahfil, he said the Bill will not be a law, once it is passed, for the formation of the Election Commission. "So, the draft bill was placed in Baksali parliament just to constitute a search committee."

Besides, the BNP leader said no public opinion was taken into account while preparing the Bill. "There's no participation of people in such an important matter."

Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal arranged the programme on the ground floor of BNP's Nayapaltan central office seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Law Minister Anisul Haq placed the draft Bill, "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022", in parliament and it was sent to the scrutiny committee for further examination.

As per the proposed law, a search committee will be formed taking approval from the president over the reconstitution of the Election Commission.

The search committee will recommend the names of suitable candidates before the president to appoint the CEC and other election commissioners," the Bill says.

Rizvi said when the bill will be turned into law the government and its executive branch will execute it.

"So, the search committee will be formed with people who are imbued with the spirit of Awami Baksal. Those who wear Mujib Coat will be there in the search committee of the government. This search committee will also find out the people who wear Mujib Coats."

Describing the current parliament as "illegitimate", Rizvi said everything happens in the House as per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's will since there are no elected public representatives. "So, the Bill on appointing a search committee is illegal. It's an Awami and Baksali Bill. There'll be no relation between that search committee and the fair election."

As the search committee members will not be impartial, Rizvi said they will not find any neutral person. "They'll pick people who wear Mujib Coats. They'll find out another KM Huda or Kazi Rakib Uddin who are efficient in holding elections without voters."