EC forms 305-member monitoring cell

The Election Commission (EC) has formed a 305-member high-level monitoring cell to oversee the upcoming 12th national elections.

According to EC sources, there will be an 11-member central team at Election Commission Building. Additionally, there will be four sub-cells of 30 members in eight divisions and the rest 264 members will be stationed at the offices of 66 returning officers.

The team members are set to commence initial work on 1 January.

They will send election situation reports to the Election Commission Building via a dedicated app and the central monitoring cell will act based on these reports, EC insiders said.

Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem, director of EC's Smart Card or IDEA-2 project, is likely to lead this team comprising representatives from all law enforcement agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs.

They will disseminate necessary directives from the Election Commission to their respective forces.

The committee's primary responsibilities will be from 6 January at 8:00 am until 9 January at 8:00 am, spanning a total of 72 hours.

The designated officials will gather information from various sources and update the Election Commission every 90 minutes.