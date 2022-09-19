EC finalises Tk8,711cr project to buy EVMs

The Election Commission (EC) has finalised a project worth Tk8,711 crore to buy new electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the 12th National Assembly elections.

"Implementation of the project will cost Tk8,711 crores. This money will be spent on buying new EVMs, repairing and maintaining them," EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker said after a meeting of the commission on Monday (19 September).

With a year and a half remaining before the 12th national elections, the EC decided to conduct polls in at least 150 constituencies using EVMs, despite opposition from the Jatiya Party and the BNP.

The commission currently has 1.5 lakh EVMs which it can use to hold elections in a maximum of 70 constituencies. To conduct polls using EVMs in at least 150 seats, it needs to purchase 1.5 lakh new EVMs.