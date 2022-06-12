EC feels helpless as MP Bahar not leaving Cumilla-6 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 08:37 pm

Lawmaker for Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar is not leaving his area ahead of city corporation election despite being asked to do so in a letter from the Election Commission (EC).

Now, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed his helplessness saying the commission can do nothing if a member of the parliament does not respect the EC's directive.

He said this on Sunday while talking to reporters after a dialogue with former CECs, election commissioners and secretaries at the Election Commission Building in Agargaon of the capital.

The CEC said, "The code of conduct for Cumilla City Corporation elections states that very important persons should not be present in the constituency and should not participate directly or indirectly in any electoral campaign.

It seemed to us that the Hon'ble Member of the Parliament from Cumilla was doing so and we wrote to him and asked him to leave the area. But he did not leave."

On 8 June, the EC directed AKM Bahauddin to leave the area as he had violated the Cumilla City Corporation (CUSIC) elections' code of conduct. The elections will be held on 15 June.

