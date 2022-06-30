EC failed in Cumilla city polls: Rumeen Farhana

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:55 pm

Related News

EC failed in Cumilla city polls: Rumeen Farhana

Earlier on Wednesday, Rumeen told the Parliament that the current budget session did not discuss the budget but the Padma Bridge, Khaleda Zia and the BNP

TBS Report
30 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
EC failed in Cumilla city polls: Rumeen Farhana

The Election Commission (EC) has failed in conducting the Cumilla City Corporation election properly, BNP reserve seat MP Rumeen Farhana told the Parliament.

"They [EC] could not handle the threat of one MP, how would they handle 300 sitting MPs in the national election? A fair election will not be possible under this Commission," she said while addressing a general discussion on the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year in the Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.

The BNP leader made the remarks referring to the incident where the EC sent a letter to Awami League MP of Cumilla-6 constituency AKM Bahauddin Bahar, before the city polls, to leave the constituency for allegedly violating the electoral code of conduct by campaigning for his party-backed candidate.

When Bahauddin slammed the EC for the letter, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal in a toned-down reply said, "The lawmaker was not ordered but requested to leave Cumilla ahead of the city corporation polls."

"Showing the local government elections fair before the national elections is an old trick of the government's playbook. I have seen this drama in 2014 and 2018," Rumeen said, adding that the EC's kneeling position clearly shows that the forthcoming national elections will not be a free and fair one.

Mentioning the alleged "vote robber" in the secret room of the polling station, she said, "Party cadres are not the only vote robbers, but police and administration are also involved in this robbery."

In the general discussion, Jatiya Party MP Kazi Firoz Rashid said, "It is impossible to thwart those who have more power and strength during an election."

"Voting gets rigged automatically when the opposition lacks equal ground. No one wants to lose an election. So the election then becomes a battlefield where everyone wants to win by any means possible."

On the issue of bringing the BNP to the election, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, "Do they [BNP] live in Pakistan? Do they have to be brought to the polls from there? They can take part in the election if they want."

Regarding the demand of the BNP MPs for a neutral polls-time government, the law minister said, "I want to say unequivocally that this government will not go beyond the verdict of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh. Because we believe in the law."

Earlier on Wednesday, Rumeen Farhana told the Parliament that the current budget session did not discuss the budget but the Padma Bridge, Khaleda Zia and the BNP.

Responding to her statement, Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said, "We will not talk about the Padma Bridge, then what will we talk about? Shall we talk about her (Rumeen Farhana) clothes? I will not do that."

Rumeen Farhana countered the law minister's statement by saying, "The biggest fallacy of logic is to make personal attacks in absence of reasoning. Having no reply to my argument, he made a rude remark about attires in the end, which we do not expect from the law minister."

"The prime minister is a woman, and the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad is a woman as well. So when such words come from the law minister, it is a disgrace for the entire Parliament," she added.

Top News / Politics

BNP MP Rumeen Farhana / Cumilla City Corporation / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

37m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years