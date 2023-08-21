EC to encourage online submission of nomination papers in nat’l election

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 09:33 pm

Related News

EC to encourage online submission of nomination papers in nat’l election

However, online submission of nomination will not be mandatory, but will be encouraged, said the EC secretary

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 09:33 pm
EC to encourage online submission of nomination papers in nat’l election

The Election Commission will encourage candidates to submit their nomination papers online for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam has said.

"There is a provision in the law for submission of nomination papers online. In the rules, some changes have been brought to the online nomination form," he told reporters following a meeting of the commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban yesterday.

"However, online submission of nomination will not be mandatory, but will be encouraged," said Jahangir. 

At the meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, the commission approved a draft law on the remuneration and privileges of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Responding to a question from journalists, Jahangir said the existing facilities of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners remain unchanged. 

"The CEC shall have the same privileges as a judge of the Appellate Division, and the commissioners will get the same privileges as the judges of the High Court division"

The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges) Ordinance-1983 will now be translated into Bangla, according to the commission secretary.

He said that no change had been brought to the draft law. It will only be translated in Bangla and the years will be changed to 2023. After that, it will be sent to the law ministry for vetting.

In addition, the issue of online submission of nomination papers [in elections] has been included in the amendment of the rules, he said, adding that refreshment allowance for the field-level poll officers had also been approved at the meeting.

Jahangir added that more than nine lakh polling officers will be appointed in the upcoming 12th national parliament elections.

Also, the training schedule for the polling officers to be appointed in the 12th national elections and other elections has been approved. They will be trained following the announcement of poll schedules, he added.
 
Smart NID for expatriates living in UK, Saudi Arabia on priority basis

The Election Commission wants to give smart national identity (NID) cards to Bangladeshi expatriate voters living in the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia on a priority basis, EC Secretary Jahangir said.

"The progress of the pilot project of NID for Bangladeshi expatriate citizens, which is going on in the United Arab Emirates, was discussed. Later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested to bring two more countries - the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia under it. They discussed the progress of the work"

The EC secretary hoped to provide NID services to Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK and Saudi Arabia before the next national polls.

"We started it. It is not possible to say when they will get it. But hopefully, we can do it before the national parliamentary elections"

The EC started issuing NID services to expatriate Bangladeshis digitally during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Initially, the project was rolled out in 6 countries. However, after three years in July 2023, the current commission issued smart cards to expatriates living in the UAE.

Top News

Nomination papers / Election Commission / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years