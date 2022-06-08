EC directs AL lawmaker to leave Cumilla ahead of city polls

The Election Commission has directed AKM Bahauddin Bahar, member of Parliament of Cumilla-6 constituency, to leave the city ahead of the City Corporation polls.

The decision was taken in response to a written complaint lodged by independent mayoral candidate Monirul Haque Sakku, confirmed Cumilla City Corporation Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury on Wednesday (8 June).

Sakku alleged that the local MP breached the election code of conduct by campaigning for the AL candidate,

The Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) polls, the first test for the new Election Commission (EC), will be held on 15 June.