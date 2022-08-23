EC decides to use EVMs in around 150 constituencies in next JS polls 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

EC decides to use EVMs in around 150 constituencies in next JS polls 

TBS Report 
23 August, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:53 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in around 150 constituencies for the next national election. 

The decision was taken during a meeting at Agargaon on Tuesday (23 August). 

"It was decided in the meeting that polls in approximately 150 seats will be conducted through EVMs. The number can vary," EC Joint Secretary Asaduzzaman Arzu said. 

He explained that ultimately the final number will be decided after assessing EC's capacity of putting EVMs in use. 

Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "Subject to availability, polls in around 150 seats will be conducted using EVMs. We will need more of them. From now on we will take the initiative to buy." 

At present the EC has 1.5 lakh EVMs at its disposal.

"Voting in 70-75 constituencies can be carried out with them. We need more EVMs for 150 seats." 

Earlier on Monday, the EC termed the deployment of army during election to maintain law and order as "logical".

The observation came after reviewing the proposals of the registered political parties during the dialogues with the EC. 

The EC held dialogues with 28 registered political parties out of the total 39 in July last. Nine political parties boycotted the dialogue. The EC will hold dialogues with the rest of the two parties in September.

Top News / Politics

National election / Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) / EC / EVM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

17h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

7h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

1h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

1h | Videos
Restaurant of mistaken orders

Restaurant of mistaken orders

3h | Videos
Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay