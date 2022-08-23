EC decides to use EVMs in around 150 constituencies in next JS polls 

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in around 150 constituencies for the next national election.

The decision was taken during a meeting at Agargaon on Tuesday (23 August).

"It was decided in the meeting that polls in approximately 150 seats will be conducted through EVMs. The number can vary," EC Joint Secretary Asaduzzaman Arzu said.

He explained that ultimately the final number will be decided after assessing EC's capacity of putting EVMs in use.

Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "Subject to availability, polls in around 150 seats will be conducted using EVMs. We will need more of them. From now on we will take the initiative to buy."

At present the EC has 1.5 lakh EVMs at its disposal.

"Voting in 70-75 constituencies can be carried out with them. We need more EVMs for 150 seats."

Earlier on Monday, the EC termed the deployment of army during election to maintain law and order as "logical".

The observation came after reviewing the proposals of the registered political parties during the dialogues with the EC.

The EC held dialogues with 28 registered political parties out of the total 39 in July last. Nine political parties boycotted the dialogue. The EC will hold dialogues with the rest of the two parties in September.