Very worried over slow voting via EVMs during Rangpur city polls: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 09:23 pm

The commission, on Wednesday, held a view exchange meeting over slow voting complaints in Rangpur City Corporation polls with journalists and election observers

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Election Commission expressed concern over the slow pace of voting through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the Rangpur City Corporation polls. 

"We have learned about a number of problems. We were getting some complaints even during the polls. A major complaint was that voting was slow. In some cases, the fingerprints did not match. We have never received this complaint before. It has made us very anxious," said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal yesterday in an exchange meeting with election observers and journalists who covered the Rangpur City Corporation polls.

During the meeting at the Election Commission office in Agargaon, many pointed out the litany of grievances, including voters' unfamiliarity with the EVMs and malfunctioning of the machines.

The Rangpur City Corporation polls held on 27 December 2022 was supposed to end at 4:30pm, but due to EVM-related complications, it concluded at 8:00pm. 

The CEC said, "We decided then and there that we will call a meeting of the election observers, media workers and election officers who worked there and get their feedback.

"We have identified some reasons behind the crises, but not all. We will review those and try to overcome the problems. We want a transparent, participatory and competitive election."

Kazi Habibul Awal, however, said the recent election in Rangpur City Corporation was free, fair and participatory, and efforts will be made to overcome the problems as much as possible through discussions.

In response to a question from journalists, he said, "Technical experts and media workers have highlighted the fact that there was a delay. Now we will discuss with the experts why there was a delay and why it [fingerprint] did not match. We will examine the issues thoroughly to sort out the problems."

