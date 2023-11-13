EC cancels results of 3 centres in Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria by-polls over irregularities

The Election Commission cancelled the results of three centres in the Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-elections after finding evidence of irregularities, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said yesterday.

"The commission will publish a gazette notification featuring the revised results for Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls by excluding the ballots from three affected centres," he said while talking to reporters at the EC Building.

"After revealing evidence of rigging in a polling centre of Lakshmipur-3 by-polls, investigators have identified two individuals involved. The commission will file a case against them. Additionally, departmental action will be taken against the presiding officer and assistant presiding officer at that centre.

The gazette will be published after the returning officer announces the fresh results of the by-election.

Addressing issues in Brahmanbaria-2, the EC secretary said, "Investigation officers found evidence of irregularities in two centres during the by-polls. As per Election Officers Special Act, 1991, action will be taken against presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and assistant polling officers."

On 7 November, the Election Commission postponed publishing the gazette notification of the results of the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-elections and launched an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in polling.

By-elections to the two constituencies were held on 5 November, amid a boycott by the opposition parties citing various irregularities, including vote rigging.

Responding to inquiries about the announcement of the 12th national election schedule, the EC secretary stated, "The upcoming parliamentary election schedule will be announced in the first half of November. There is still time; please wait."