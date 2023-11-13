EC cancels results of 3 centres in Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria by-polls over irregularities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

EC cancels results of 3 centres in Lakshmipur, Brahmanbaria by-polls over irregularities

The schedule for the 12th national election will be announced in the first half of November, EC secretary says

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 10:01 pm
Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam briefed media at the EC building on Monday (13 November). Photo: TBS
Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam briefed media at the EC building on Monday (13 November). Photo: TBS

The Election Commission cancelled the results of three centres in the Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-elections after finding evidence of irregularities, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said yesterday.

"The commission will publish a gazette notification featuring the revised results for Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls by excluding the ballots from three affected centres," he said while talking to reporters at the EC Building.

"After revealing evidence of rigging in a polling centre of Lakshmipur-3 by-polls, investigators have identified two individuals involved. The commission will file a case against them. Additionally, departmental action will be taken against the presiding officer and assistant presiding officer at that centre.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

EC postpones gazette of Lakshmipur-3, Brahmanbria-2 by-poll results

The gazette will be published after the returning officer announces the fresh results of the by-election.

Addressing issues in Brahmanbaria-2, the EC secretary said, "Investigation officers found evidence of irregularities in two centres during the by-polls. As per Election Officers Special Act, 1991, action will be taken against presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and assistant polling officers."

On 7 November, the Election Commission postponed publishing the gazette notification of the results of the Brahmanbaria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 by-elections and launched an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in polling.

By-elections to the two constituencies were held on 5 November, amid a boycott by the opposition parties citing various irregularities, including vote rigging.

Responding to inquiries about the announcement of the 12th national election schedule, the EC secretary stated, "The upcoming parliamentary election schedule will be announced in the first half of November. There is still time; please wait."

Top News

Lakshmipur-3 / Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls / Election Commission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A graduating batch of AMS Academy. Four batches have graduated from the school so far. Photo: Courtesy

AMS Academy: Country’s first online English Medium school

2h | Panorama
A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

A lesson on losing to win: 30 years of Baazigar

18h | Features
Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

1d | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

Is this the worst performance of Tigers in World Cup history?

13h | TBS SPORTS
$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

$26 trillion transaction crisis after cyber-attack on ICBC!

15h | TBS Economy
Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

Is the oil market going to be unaffected by the war?

11h | TBS Economy
Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

Bappa Mazumder: How many songs did he sing and how many songs did he set to tune?

15h | TBS Entertainment