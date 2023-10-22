EC calls high-level meeting on 30 Oct to discuss law and order during polls

The Election Commission (EC) has convened a high-level meeting on 30 October to discuss strategies for maintaining law and order during the 12th parliamentary elections slated for the first half of January next year.

The commission considers the 30 October meeting as very important. There will be an increased number of polling stations this time, necessitating the deployment of more law and order forces, said sources at the EC.

The number of polling stations and polling booths is increasing by 5% this time. After solving the objections regarding the draft list, the total number of polling stations stands at 42,103, and polling booths at 2,60,000.

The commission also has to make additional security plans to ensure a sound and violence-free election environment.

Sources said the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, IGP, director generals of RAB, BGB, Ansar-VDP, Coast Guard, NSI and DGFI, as well as the additional IGP of Special Branch, and senior secretary of home ministry have been asked to attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, Atiar Rahman, the deputy secretary (election management) of EC, sent a letter regarding the meeting to the concerned offices.

As per the letter, the meeting will be held at the EC Building at 11am on 30 October, with the chief election commissioner in the chair. The election commissioners will also be present.

EC's preparation for the parliamentary election is progressing well as purchase of election materials is almost completed. The commission has also started the process of sending the materials to field-level offices.

The government printing press has already been directed to print ballot paper and other materials.

"All our election work is over. Now only the schedule announcement is left," said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

As per EC plans, the poll schedule will be announced in the first half of November.