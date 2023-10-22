EC calls for applications from international election observers, foreign media for upcoming national election

The Election Commission on Sunday (22 October) issued an official notice inviting applications from international election observers and foreign media organisations interested in monitoring and covering the 12th national election.

In the notice, signed by EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, the EC has confirmed that the 12th national election is set to be held in the first half of January 2024.

Earlier, the EC had said the election would take place amid the last week of December to the first week of January.

The notice reads, "Election to the 12th Parliament for Bangladesh is scheduled to be held in the first half of January 2024. As you are aware we attach great importance to the observation of the election process for the sake of transparency. All activities are open to observation by the observers.

"Bangladesh Election Commission is committed to hold free, fair, credible and peaceful elections at all times. We want foreign election observers and foreign media worldwide along with our local observers to observe our upcoming 12th Parliamentary Elections."

It further adds, "We would therefore like to invite international election observers or observer organisations and foreign media intending to observe the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Elections to apply following the 'Guidelines for International Election Observers and Foreign Media' by November 21, 2023."

The notice said interested election observers or observer organisations and foreign media are requested kindly to follow the clauses 2.3, 2.4, 2.5, 2.6 and 3.1 of the 'Guidelines for International Election Observers and Foreign Media' while applying.

The guidelines and related forms are available at www.ecs.gov.bd, it added.