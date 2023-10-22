EC calls for applications from international election observers, foreign media for upcoming national election

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 06:28 pm

Related News

EC calls for applications from international election observers, foreign media for upcoming national election

TBS Report
22 October, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2023, 06:28 pm
EC calls for applications from international election observers, foreign media for upcoming national election

The Election Commission on Sunday (22 October) issued an official notice inviting applications from international election observers and foreign media organisations interested in monitoring and covering the 12th national election.

In the notice, signed by EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam, the EC has confirmed that the 12th national election is set to be held in the first half of January 2024.

Earlier, the EC had said the election would take place amid the last week of December to the first week of January.

The notice reads, "Election to the 12th Parliament for Bangladesh is scheduled to be held in the first half of January 2024. As you are aware we attach great importance to the observation of the election process for the sake of transparency. All activities are open to observation by the observers.

"Bangladesh Election Commission is committed to hold free, fair, credible and peaceful elections at all times. We want foreign election observers and foreign media worldwide along with our local observers to observe our upcoming 12th Parliamentary Elections."

It further adds, "We would therefore like to invite international election observers or observer organisations and foreign media intending to observe the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Elections to apply following the 'Guidelines for International Election Observers and Foreign Media' by November 21, 2023."

The notice said interested election observers or observer organisations and foreign media are requested kindly to follow the clauses 2.3, 2.4, 2.5, 2.6 and 3.1 of the 'Guidelines for International Election Observers and Foreign Media' while applying.

The guidelines and related forms are available at www.ecs.gov.bd, it added.

Top News

Election Commission / election observer / Foreign election observer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

3h | Wheels
The current E210 Corolla lineup consists of a sophisticated design that&#039;s sportier than ever before. The Corolla Cross, on the other hand, looks much tamer. Photos: Saikat Roy

Toyota Corolla Cross: Contender for the next most popular crossover in Bangladesh

3h | Wheels
Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

Federico Fellini's 8½ at 60: An intricate dance of dreams under the rain of reality

4h | Features
Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

Nippon Paint ignites 'AWAKEN' in trend beyond colours 2024-25: Forging the path in colour leadership for spatial design

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

26m | TBS World
David Warner - bowlers beware

David Warner - bowlers beware

2h | TBS SPORTS
Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

Global companies under pressure to make statements on Israel-Hamas war

6h | TBS World
MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

MTBL wants to be the best bank in digital front

7h | Corporate Talks