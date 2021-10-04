EC to be formed through President’s search committee: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said that the Election Commission (EC) will be formed through the President's search committee for the upcoming national polls.

During a press conference, the PM came up with the remarks about the upcoming election while responding to one of the questions.

The press conference was arranged in her official residence, Ganobhaban, to inform the media about the outcomes of the PM's recent visit to the United States. There, she joined the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Besides, the government will form a neutral Election Commission (EC) through the search committee as the caretaker government system has been annulled following the verdict of the Supreme Court, Road Transport and Bridges- Minister Obaidul Quader also said earlier on Sunday.

The minister said, "The caretaker government system does not exist in the country after the Supreme Court order in 2011… It is a settled matter. So, there is no scope to create any further debate over the issue. The higher court has sent it to the museum."

Referring to BNP's participation in the upcoming polls, PM Hasina said that BNP wants to make the next general election controversial knowing that there is no chance for them to win it.

"They know they don't have any possibility of winning the election. So, their effort is to make it controversial, create confusion among people and harm people by any means," she said.

"They know they won't win. How does a party win? Where is its leadership? One is convicted for misappropriating the fund of orphans and another is a fugitive as he's convicted for the August-21 grenade attack and 10-truck arm-haul cases. They are still there in the (party) leadership. If this is the case, under which consideration would people vote for them?" She questioned.