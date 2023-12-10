EC asks transfer of top cops, B’baria DC ahead of JS polls

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the ministries concerned to transfer several top police officials and Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections.

The directive also involves the transfer of several key figures including police commissioners of Barishal and Sylhet, and police supers of Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira and Meherpur from their current roles.

As per an EC press release issued yesterday, letters were dispatched to the senior secretaries of the Public Security Division and the Ministry of Public Administration to communicate the directive.

The EC emphasised the need to appoint competent and experienced individuals in these positions to ensure an unbiased and fair electoral process.

Besides, another letter was sent to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division, urging the relocation of the officers-in-charge of Manikganj Sadar, Singair in Manikganj, and Sreepur in Gazipur outside their districts.

The proposal for these transfers is to be forwarded to the relevant Election Commission for consideration.