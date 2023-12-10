EC asks transfer of top cops, B’baria DC ahead of JS polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

EC asks transfer of top cops, B’baria DC ahead of JS polls

EC emphasised the need to appoint competent and experienced individuals in these positions

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:08 pm
EC asks transfer of top cops, B’baria DC ahead of JS polls

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the ministries concerned  to transfer several top police officials and Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner ahead of the upcoming 12th national elections. 

The directive also involves the transfer of several key figures including police commissioners of Barishal and Sylhet, and police supers of Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira and Meherpur from their current roles.

As per an EC press release issued yesterday, letters were dispatched to the senior secretaries of the Public Security Division and the Ministry of Public Administration to communicate the directive. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The EC emphasised the need to appoint competent and experienced individuals in these positions to ensure an unbiased and fair electoral process.

Besides, another letter was sent to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division, urging the relocation of the officers-in-charge of Manikganj Sadar, Singair in Manikganj, and Sreepur in Gazipur outside their districts. 

The proposal for these transfers is to be forwarded to the relevant Election Commission for consideration.

Top News

Bangladesh / Election Comission

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

6h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

7h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

13h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

1h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

22m | TBS World
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

2h | TBS World
Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

3h | TBS Round Table