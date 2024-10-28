EC asks people to avail services from its offices countrywide

Bangladesh

UNB
28 October, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:33 pm

UNB
28 October, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:33 pm
File photo of Election Commission building in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File photo of Election Commission building in Agargaon. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Election Commission has asked the people to receive all sorts of services over voter registration and national identity card (NID) from its upazila-level offices throughout the country.

The commission today (28 October) suggested the service seekers can contact upazila or thana election offices in any need regarding fresh voter registration, changing voting address, and all sorts of NID related services including NID correction and collection of smart NID cards.

If needed, the service seekers make toll-free calls to EC's hotline number-105 and receive services, said a press release.

