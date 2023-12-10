EC asks govt to transfer top police officials, Brahmanbaria DC ahead of election

The Election Commission (EC) has requested the government to reshuffle top police officials and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Brahmanbaria district ahead of the upcoming 12th National Assembly elections.

The request involves the withdrawal of several key figures including Barishal Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sylhet Metropolitan Commissioner, Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendents of Police in Habiganj, Pirojpur, Noakhali, Satkhira, and Meherpur from their current roles.

As per an EC press release issued on Sunday (10 December), letters were dispatched to the senior secretaries of the public security division and the Ministry of Public Administration at the Bangladesh Secretariat to communicate this directive.

The EC emphasised the need to appoint competent and experienced individuals in these positions to ensure an unbiased and fair electoral process.

Besides, another letter was sent to the senior secretary of the public security division, urging the relocation of the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Manikganj Sadar, Singair in Manikganj, and Sreepur in Gazipur outside their districts.

The proposal for these transfers is to be forwarded to the relevant Election Commission for consideration.