EC asks Azmat Ullah to explain why his candidature should not be cancelled

The Election Commission (EC) has asked Adv Azmat Ullah Khan, the mayoral candidate of the ruling Awami League party, to explain why his candidature for the Gazipur City Corporation elections should not be cancelled due to violating the electoral code of conduct for the second time.

Azmat Ullah was summoned to appear in person before the EC on 7 May to give his explanation, reads a press release published by the EC on Thursday (4 May).

The violation occurred when Youth and Sports State Minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, held a rally to publicly ask for votes for mayoral candidate Advocate Azmat Ullah Khan.

Despite being warned beforehand, he campaigned before the allocation of symbols, violating Rule 5 of the Electoral Code of Conduct, and therefore, he will have to be present in person at EC (Room No-314, Election Bhawan, Agargaon, Dhaka) on 7 May to explain his actions.

Rule 32 of the Electoral Code of Conduct provides for disqualification of candidature for violation of Rule 5 of the Code of Conduct.

Earlier on 27 April, he violated the electoral code of conduct after bringing a group of people to stage a showdown while submitting nomination papers for the Gazipur city corporation mayoral election to be held 25 May.

He was sent a letter on 30 April by the EC seeking an explanation for his actions.

State Minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, has been sent a letter by the Election Commission to warn him about the violation he committed by campaigning for the mayor candidate.