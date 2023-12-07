EC approves transfer of 110 UNOs and 338 OCs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 02:52 pm

The Election Commission (EC) has approved the transfer of 110 upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) and 338 police station officers in-charge (OC).

The Election Commission disclosed this information following a meeting on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday (6 December), one lists of OCs of 338 police stations from the Ministry of Home Affairs and one list of 110 UNOs from the Ministry of Public Administration were sent to the Election Commission for transferring them to smoothly conduct the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls.

On 4 December, the Election Commission had approved the transfer of 47 other UNOs.

On 30 October, the EC asked the home ministry and public administration ministry to transfer all OCs and UNOs to help conduct the upcoming election fairly.

It also directed the ministries to seek its permission for transferring OCs stationed in the same workplace for more than six months and UNOs stationed in the same workplace for more than a year.

"In the first phase, approximately 320 OCs and 250 UNOs may get transferred, given the condition that OCs serving their current workplace for more than six months and UNOs serving their current workplace for more than a year should be transferred first," the EC secretary said on 4 December.

