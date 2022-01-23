EC appointment Bill placed in parliament

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Sunday (23 January) placed the "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022" in the Parliament.

On 17 January, the Cabinet approved the draft of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner Appointment Act, 2022 aiming to formulate a law as per the constitution.

The Bill states that the president will form a six-member search committee. It will be presided over by a judge of the Appellate Division nominated by the Chief Justice.

As per the proposed law, a search committee will be formed taking approval from the President over the constitution of the Election Commission. The search committee will recommend the names of suitable candidates before the President to appoint the CEC and other election commissioners, the Bill said, adding that the search committee will also be responsible for transparency and impartiality.

The move came just one month before the expiry of five-year tenure of the incumbent Election Commission, led by Cheif Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda, as it is going to complete its five-year term in mid-February.

The search committee will recommend the names of two persons each for the post of Cheif Election Commissioner (CEC) and 4 Election Commissioners (EC), and has to submit its recommendation to the President within 10 working days of its formation. The search committee will be able to solicit names from political parties and professional organisations while looking for candidates for the CEC and EC posts, the Bill added.

A new election commission will be formed after the law is passed.