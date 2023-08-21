EC to appoint over 9 lakh polling officers for 12th JS election: Secretary

Bangladesh

BSS
21 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 09:03 pm

Related News

EC to appoint over 9 lakh polling officers for 12th JS election: Secretary

"Training will be imparted to polling officials after announcing the election schedule," Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

BSS
21 August, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 09:03 pm
EC to appoint over 9 lakh polling officers for 12th JS election: Secretary

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam today said the commission will recruit over nine lakh polling officers for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections to be held in late December this year or early January next year.

"Training will be imparted to these polling officials after announcing the election schedule," he said at a press briefing after an EC meeting at the Nirbachan Bhaban here with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal in the chair.

Training schedule for the officials to perform duty in the 12th parliamentary polls and other elections has been approved at the meeting, the EC secretary said, adding that the training programme will begin from the first week of September this year.

Decision regarding preparing the panel for the polling officers will be taken later, Jahangir added.

Noting that the EC wants to register expatriate Bangladeshis in the UK and Saudi Arabia as voters and provide them smart NID cards before the next national polls, he said the meeting discussed about the progress of the pilot project of issuing NID cards for Bangladeshi expatriates, which is going on in the United Arab Emirates.

The EC secretary said the meeting approved a draft law on remuneration and privileges of the CEC and other election commissioners, which will be sent to the law ministry for vetting.

He said the draft law is only the Bangla translation of the existing 'The Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (Remuneration and Privileges) Ordinance-1983' and no changes have been made in it.

The law will be placed in the parliament after its vetting, Jahangir said, adding that the CEC will enjoy remuneration and privileges like justices of the Appellate Division while other election commissioners will enjoy like justices of the High Court Division.

About submitting nomination papers by the aspirants, he said although there is a provision in the law to submit nomination papers online, it will not be mandatory.

"EC, however, will encourage candidates of the next general elections to file nomination papers online," the EC secretary added.

He said that the meeting also decided to give entertainment allowance to those who will perform duties on field during any poll.

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / polling officers / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

19h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years