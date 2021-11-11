Eastern Housing approves 15% dividend

Eastern Housing Limited (EHL) has approved a 15% cash dividend for its shareholders for the financial year 2020-21.

The dividend payout was approved at the 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of EHL, presided over by EHL Chairman Manzurul Islam, held virtually on Wednesday, said a press statement.

The company has achieved net sales of Tk264 crore which was Tk253 in the previous year, registering a sales growth of 5%. Net profit after tax stands at Tk37.29 crore for 2020-21. Earnings Per Share and Net Asset Value Per Share stand at Tk3.99 and Tk70.33, respectively.

Members of the Board of Directors Suraiya Islam, Abu Luthfe Fazle Rahim Khan, Abdur Rahim Choudhury, Md Abdul Wadud, Mostafizur Rahman; Independent Directors Md Rafiqul Islam and Kashem Humayun; Managing Director Dhiraj Malakar; EHL Secretary Salim Ahmed; Chief Financial Officer Md Asadul Islam; and a large number of shareholders attended the AGM.

While speaking about the future business of EHL, Managing Director Dhiraj Malakar informed the shareholders that the company has commenced construction work of two large projects at Mirpur and Uttara, Chalabon, Dhaka, comprising 87 and 283 apartments, respectively.

In his welcome speech, the EHL chairman said, EHL maintained its profitability in 2020-21 because of its strong financial position, despite worldwide economic downturn due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chairman concluded the meeting by expressing his deep appreciation to the shareholders for their support and trust in the company's performance over the years.