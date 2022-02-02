Earthshot Prize returns to give £1 million grant to Bangladeshi eco-innovators

Bangladesh

02 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 01:25 pm

Earthshot Prize returns to give £1 million grant to Bangladeshi eco-innovators

02 February, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Earthshot Prize - 2022 will be held in Bangladesh for the second time where five eco-innovators will be selected from Bangladesh to receive a £1 million grant.

The event is organised globally to find and provide grants to the winners of the competition's challenges for their solution to repair and regenerate the planet, notes a press release.

According to the media release, this year's event has expanded its network of nominators, with over 300 organisations from more than 80 countries, representing not-for-profit, foundation, investment, corporate, academic, governmental and community led organisations.

Last year, the Bangladesh-based organisation SOLshare was one of the 15 finalists. SOLshare's innovative work is aimed at helping Bangladesh move towards carbon neutrality and to improve the lives and livelihoods of Bangladeshis.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is providing £300,000 in support to a partnership between Shakti Foundation and SOLshare, which will help scale up their innovative model which uses rooftop solar home systems for peer-to-peer energy exchange networks, enabling poor households both to generate electricity from a renewable source and gain an income by selling their surplus energy to the national grid.

Created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, the Earthshot Prize is a global environment prize, designed to discover and scale the best solutions to repair the planet over the next 10 years.

The Earthshot Prize aims to catalyse challenges to encourage and scale environmental innovations that can help put the world on a trajectory towards a stable climate, where communities, oceans and biodiversity develop by 2030.

The five Earthshot challenges are: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-free World; and Fix our Climate. It will discover 50 winners over 10 years with the plan to repair the planet.

