Dhaka, Chattogram shake as M6.1 earthquake rocks Myanmar border

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 05:45 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 06:34 am

An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck near Myanmar-India in the early hour of Friday. 

According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was near Hakha, Chin State, Myanmar.

The tremor jolted Chattogram, Dhaka and different parts of Bangladesh at around 5:45am Friday. Two stronger sharp shakes were felt in Dhaka.

No damage was reported in Bangladesh so far.

It was also felt strongly in India's Kolkata.

Earthquake

