Earthquake: Over 200 RMG workers injured while evacuating Cumilla factory

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

Earthquake: Over 200 RMG workers injured while evacuating Cumilla factory

Chauddagram Upazila Health Officer Golam Kibriya said multiple teams are working to provide care to the injured

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 12:56 pm
Over 200 RMG workers were injured during a rush to evacuate the factory building during the earthquake on Saturday, 2 December 2023. Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel
Over 200 RMG workers were injured during a rush to evacuate the factory building during the earthquake on Saturday, 2 December 2023. Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel

Over two hundred garment workers in Cumilla's Chauddagram have been injured while trying to evacuate the factory building of Amir Shirt Garment Limited during today's earthquake. 

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10km jolted Dhaka, and parts of the country at 9:35am today (2 December). The epicentre of the earthquake was located 8km east-northeast of Lakshmipur's Ramganj upazila. 

Confirming the incident, Chauddagram Upazila Health Officer Golam Kibriya said multiple teams are working to provide care to the injured. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The exact number of admissions is not yet clear, but it is believed to be over two hundred. Additionally, more injured individuals are being admitted to the hospital, and the number may rise," he added.

Anwar Hossain, the manager of Amir Shirt Garment Limited, said, "Most of our workers safely evacuated during the earthquake. Suddenly, someone in the crowd shouted that the building had developed cracks. This caused panic among the female workers, leading to a rush that resulted in several injuries.

"We provided medical treatment to many at our own health complex. Many were also transported to the upazila health complex in the institution's ambulance," he added.

Trinath Saha, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Chauddagram police station, said he heard about some people getting injured in the panic during the earthquake. 

"We are trying to gather more details," he added.

Meanwhile, Director of Cumilla Medical College Hospital Azizur Rahman Siddiqui said four people from Cumilla EPZ and Cumilla Women's College have been admitted for treatment at the hospital.

Top News

Cumilla / Earthquake / Injury / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

4h | Panorama
Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

Jungle Passports: The tales of border societies interacting beyond the lines

4h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

What Google and Facebook owe news publishers

4h | Panorama
(From Left) Sahid Hossain Mustakim, Sadia Ahmmed and Jishanul Islam are from United International University while Aadiba Tasneem Anam, who was not present at the event, studies at North South University. PHOTO: COURTESY

IPBlockchainPro: An invention by Bangladeshi students that could revolutionise the IP landscape

17h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

America's oldest dictionary announces 'Word of the Year'

23m | TBS Stories
Keep some funds for good stocks

Keep some funds for good stocks

1h | TBS Markets
Small parties make big buzz

Small parties make big buzz

19h | TBS Stories
Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

Saudi PIF to buy 10% stake in Heathrow Airport

15h | TBS Economy