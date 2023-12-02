Earthquake: Over 200 RMG workers injured while evacuating Cumilla factory

Over 200 RMG workers were injured during a rush to evacuate the factory building during the earthquake on Saturday, 2 December 2023. Photo: Tayubur Rahman Sohel

Over two hundred garment workers in Cumilla's Chauddagram have been injured while trying to evacuate the factory building of Amir Shirt Garment Limited during today's earthquake.

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10km jolted Dhaka, and parts of the country at 9:35am today (2 December). The epicentre of the earthquake was located 8km east-northeast of Lakshmipur's Ramganj upazila.

Confirming the incident, Chauddagram Upazila Health Officer Golam Kibriya said multiple teams are working to provide care to the injured.

"The exact number of admissions is not yet clear, but it is believed to be over two hundred. Additionally, more injured individuals are being admitted to the hospital, and the number may rise," he added.

Anwar Hossain, the manager of Amir Shirt Garment Limited, said, "Most of our workers safely evacuated during the earthquake. Suddenly, someone in the crowd shouted that the building had developed cracks. This caused panic among the female workers, leading to a rush that resulted in several injuries.

"We provided medical treatment to many at our own health complex. Many were also transported to the upazila health complex in the institution's ambulance," he added.

Trinath Saha, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Chauddagram police station, said he heard about some people getting injured in the panic during the earthquake.

"We are trying to gather more details," he added.

Meanwhile, Director of Cumilla Medical College Hospital Azizur Rahman Siddiqui said four people from Cumilla EPZ and Cumilla Women's College have been admitted for treatment at the hospital.