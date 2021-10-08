Earthquake in Myanmar jolts parts of Bangladesh

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake, epicentered in Myanmar, shook Dhaka and other parts of the country early Friday.

According the US Geological Survey, the quake took place at 12:28 am on Friday with the epicentre 44 km west-northwest of Monywa, the largest city in Myanmar's Sagaing region, and 110 km deep.

Residents of Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram felt the tremors. No casualties were reported immediately.

Earlier on Thursday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, killing 22 people, most of them women and children, and injuring about 300, at a time when many victims were asleep, authorities said.

Besides, a powerful earthquake registering a preliminary magnitude 6.1 shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, but officials said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).