Earthquake jolts Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was felt in Dhaka and other districts, across the country around 10:46am on Friday (16 June).

"The earthquake originated from Golapganj in Sylhet. Two successive vibrations were felt," said Shah Mohammad Sajib Hossain, the assistant meteorologist of Sylhet Meteorological Office.

He added that no damage was reported from the earthquakes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located around 23km southeast of Sylhet, at a depth of 10km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

People took to social media to report the jolt all across the country.

It has been raining for the last three days in Sylhet and it continued this morning.

"Earthquake during rain has caused panic across the city, " Sajib said.