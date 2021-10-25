Earthquake early warning system can save lives and national assets: Speakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 05:37 pm

Speakers at a symposium stressed the importance of implementing the earthquake early warning (EEW) system in Bangladesh in a bid to save lives and national assets.

Buet-JIPDUS recently organised the two-day symposium titled "International Symposium on Disaster Risk Reduction: Towards a Disaster Resilient Bangladesh through Integrated Cooperation".

Over 100 participants from home and abroad joined the virtual event held on 12 and 13 October. 

The symposium started off by presenting the potential of Japan's advancement through the nationwide application of the EEW system. 

Prof Dr AFM Saiful Amin presented the possibility of developing an EEW system for Bangladesh. He also described the current capacities of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. 

Speakers said despite the short time interval between receiving a warning and more substantial damage, this system can be a powerful tool in reducing the impact of an earthquake.

They discussed that through a collaborative effort between Japan and Bangladesh in developing the EEW system, professionals' capacity can be built to ensure the safety and sustainability of structures, and this country can learn from the forerunners. 

Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, vice-chancellor of Buet, graced the opening ceremony as the chief guest. 

In his speech, he emphasised the need to nourish cooperation and enhance interactions between national and international stakeholders and academia for the sector of disaster management, especially for EEW generation. 

 

