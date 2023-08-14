Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude jolts Dhaka

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolted various parts of the country including Dhaka.

The tremor was felt around 8:49pm on Monday (14 August).

In addition to Bangladesh, the jolt was also felt in India, Myanmar and Bhutan, according to Android Earthquake Alerts System.

The United States Geological Survey stated that the earthquake originated 18 kilometers northwest of Karimganj district in Assam, India and its center was 10 km below the surface.

On the contrary, the Android Earthquake Alerts System claimed the origin of this earthquake is 4km away from Kanaighat upazila of Sylhet near the border.