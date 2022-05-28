Early monsoon showers likely over Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
28 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 05:09 pm

Related News

Early monsoon showers likely over Bangladesh

UNB
28 May, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 05:09 pm
Early monsoon showers likely over Bangladesh

Early monsoon showers are likely to drench the eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours, said the Met office on Saturday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi & Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country, "according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave may continue over Rajshahi, Khulna, Bagerhat & Satkhira districts.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

As per the BMD forecast, showers may intensify in the next 72 hours.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Feni district at 38 mm, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C degrees in Mongla district.

Top News

Weather / rain / Monsoon rains

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The death of Davos?

2h | Panorama
A male Baya Weaver beating wings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baya Weavers weave: ‘Must be witnessed to be fully credited’

6h | Panorama
Starlink is ideal in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable. Photo: SpaceX

Time for a reality check: How viable is Starlink in Bangladesh?

7h | Panorama
First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

First Look: Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

Successful entrepreneur in rooftop gardening

2h | Videos
Foods that will prevent future famines

Foods that will prevent future famines

5h | Videos
Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

Sustainable initiative of Pcycle creating employment

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Education at Tk1 changing lives, making dreams come true

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products