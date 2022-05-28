Early monsoon showers likely over Bangladesh

Early monsoon showers are likely to drench the eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours, said the Met office on Saturday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at many places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Rajshahi & Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country, "according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave may continue over Rajshahi, Khulna, Bagerhat & Satkhira districts.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

As per the BMD forecast, showers may intensify in the next 72 hours.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Feni district at 38 mm, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 37 C degrees in Mongla district.