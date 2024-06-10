Early childhood development: Investing $1 can return $17, study finds

A recent study has revealed that every dollar invested in early childhood development can generate up to $17 within 10 years.

The study, titled "Assessment of the Effect of Mother and Child Benefits on the Cognitive Development of Children," was presented at a dissemination event at a city hotel today.

This finding aligns with the research of Nobel laureate James Heckman, who emphasised that investments in early childhood development (ECD) for children aged 0-3 yield greater returns compared to older children (aged 4-5).

Citing Heckman's work, the study underscored the importance of timely interventions, as the benefits of ECD programmes diminish with age.

The research revealed that 39% of children under five are struggling with cognitive and socio-emotional development, emphasising the urgent need for widespread parenting programs to address this global crisis.

These findings, supported by the World Bank, align with the Shuchona Foundation's research on cognitive development in children, led by its Principal investigator Saima Wazed.

The research, conducted in Godagari (Rajshahi) and Lalpur (Natore), compared the outcomes of children and mothers in intervention and non-intervention areas. The intervention group received 16 sessions of 90-minute training.

After that, they showed marked improvements in communication, motor skills, problem-solving, and socio-behavioural skills. Additionally, the mothers experienced reduced mental stress.

At the event, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni emphasised the importance of mental health, stating, "Considering the results of this research, all ministries can work together to create a supportive environment for child development globally."

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury highlighted the challenges identified by the research, such as micronutrient deficiencies and the need for pre-primary care and maternal knowledge. He stressed the importance of coordinated efforts with the Women and Children Affairs Ministry to enhance children's intellectual growth.

State Minister for Women and Child Affairs Simeen Hussain Rimi linked the study's findings to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to child and maternal health. She emphasised the need to address these interconnected issues.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen reiterated the importance of mental health, noting its significant impact on physical development.

Shuchona Foundation Chairman Dr Muzharul Mannan expressed his deep gratitude to field-level workers who implemented the intervention. He highlighted its cost-effectiveness by leveraging existing manpower through inter-ministerial collaboration.

The Mother & Child Benefit Programme under the Women and Child Affairs Ministry, CIPRB, and World Food Programme also worked on this research.