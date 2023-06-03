E-waste growing by 30% every year in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 09:56 pm

Currently Bangladesh is producing 30 lakh tons of electronic waste or e-waste every year and alarmingly it is growing at an around 30% rate every year, experts said at a roundtable in the capital on Saturday.

Syed Akhter Hossain, dean, School of Science and Engineering at Canadian University of Bangladesh in his keynote called for immediate actions and strict e-waste management at national level alongside banning used electronics imports.

Growing at the current rate, Bangladesh will have a crore tons of cumulative e-waste irresponsibly dumped across the country and that will be a serious hazard for the environment and health, said the professor at the program organized by the Bangladesh ICT Journalists Forum at a city hotel.

He also announced to observe 14 October as the e-waste awareness day.

Making producers recollect the e-waste for safe recycling, incentivizing e-waste recycling industries and punishing the wrongdoers would be the key to get rid of the alarming situation, said speakers representing a wide range of stakeholders including the authorities for environment, commerce, consumer rights, telecommunication alongside the ones from the academia and electronics industry.

