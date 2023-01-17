E-governance a shared priority for EU, Bangladesh in coming years: Ambassador Whiteley

Bangladesh

UNB
17 January, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 02:31 pm

Related News

E-governance a shared priority for EU, Bangladesh in coming years: Ambassador Whiteley

UNB
17 January, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 02:31 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A consultation workshop on 'Supporting Transparent E-Governance Policies in Bangladesh' was held in Dhaka today which is seen as a "shared priority" for the European Union (EU) and Bangladesh in the coming years. 

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak spoke at the workshop as the chief guest while ICT Division Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam spoke as special guest.

"Much appreciated the very active participation by ICT State Minister Palak at consultation workshop on e-governance – a shared priority for the EU and Bangladesh in the coming years," Head of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Ambassador Charles Whiteley, who delivered the closing remarks, tweeted.

The EU Ambassador said they appreciate the vision of 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041. "We are really with you (Bangladesh). It's a really important area for us."

He said they want to support "transparent, responsive, accountable and timely" delivery of services, something they aspire for their own people, too.  

"Let's focus on capacity-building and responding to those needs," said the EU ambassador, adding that they want to do more on non-traditional areas of cooperation.

To transform Bangladesh into a knowledge-based economy by 2041 ('Smart Bangladesh Vision'), the government of Bangladesh's 'Digital Bangladesh Vision' (launched back in 2009) views digital development as core to its overall economic development strategy.

The government's "E-government Master Plan" of 2019 provides a strategic guideline for government innovation using Information Communications Technology (ICT).

With its digital transformation policy, the European Union (EU) has extensive experience in public sector digitalisation.

Additionally, Bangladesh is part of the EU's recent "Strategy for the Indo-Pacific" (2021), in which digital governance and partnerships are defined as a key priority.

According to the 8th Five Year Plan, the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) views digital development as core to its overall development strategy and aims to transform Bangladesh into a digital economy by 2021 ('Digital Bangladesh') and to a knowledge-based economy by 2041 ('Smart Bangladesh').

The European Union (EU) has also identified digitalisation and e-governance as one of its current and future policy and programme priority areas.

In this context, the EU has prepared, with the support of a team of external consultants, a report, which identifies policy initiatives where the EU can concretely support GoB with their digital transformation plans considering existing opportunities and constraints and following a sustainable and citizen-centric approach.

The consultation workshop discussed and validated the preliminary findings of the 'Bangladesh Digital Readiness Assessment' draft report developed with the support of a team of external experts as part of the European Union's support to the government of Bangladesh's digital transformation policies.

The workshop aimed to prepare a list of recommendations on priority policy areas and initiatives by gathering relevant digitalisation and e-governance stakeholders.

Top News / ICT

EU / Bangladesh / digitalisation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

9h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

46m | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

21m | TBS World
Great exodus from stock market

Great exodus from stock market

4h | TBS Insight
Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

Giant club Paris Saint-Germain are looking for a new homess

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades