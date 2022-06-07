E-gates open at Shahjalal International Airport: Immigration formalities in 18 secs

E-gates become operational at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at Dhaka on June 7, 2022. Photo: Collected

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka formally opened E-gates (automated border control or ABC systems) today.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport, said passengers can complete their immigration formalities within 18 seconds from Tuesday (7 June).

"A total of 12 electronic gates [e-gates] have been installed at the departure section of the airport and three e-gates at the arrival section. The gates were used experimentally on Sunday and Monday," he added.

With the opening of the e-gates, the days of lengthy immigration formalities at Dhaka airport are likely to be over.

Additional Inspector General (IGP) of special branch (SB) of police Monirul Islam and E-passport immigration project Director Brig Gen Sadat Hossain were present at the inaugural ceremony.

How E-gates work

According to Bangladesh Department of Immigration and Passports, the e-gates will open automatically for those with e-passports.

Cameras installed at the gates will take travellers' photos and if everything is alright they can pass through the immigration in seconds. And if they make a mistake a red light will blink and responsible officers will help that traveller to use the e-passport properly.