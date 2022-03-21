E-commerce platform Akash Neel swindles Tk30 crore: RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:25 pm

Related News

E-commerce platform Akash Neel swindles Tk30 crore: RAB

Two officials of the company have been arrested from Faridpur

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:25 pm
E-commerce platform Akash Neel swindles Tk30 crore: RAB

E-commerce platform Akash Neel has reportedly embezzled Tk30crore from customers in the name of delivering products at discount price, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said today.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested two officials of the e-commerce platform from Faridpur on Sunday night. The arrested officials are – Akash Neel's Managing Director Moshiur Rahman, 28, and Director Iftekharuzzaman Ronik, 32.

In a media briefing Monday, RAB's Legal and Media wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said the duo used to sell clothes in New Market area. In 2019, they took a trade license by creating a website and Facebook page in the name of Akash Neel company.

"At first, they set up an office in the capital's Kathalbagan area and started online home delivery business. But due to the pandemic, they suffered huge loss and could not continue the business. However, following the footsteps of other e-commerce platforms including evaly, they also started giving lucrative offers, discounts and took advance payments from customers," Khandaker Al Moin said.

They failed to deliver products to around 9,000 customers. Later, some of the cheated customers filed case against the owners of the e-commerce platform.

"The owners were trying to sell the company to a foreign company but could not succeed," said the RAB official.

Top News

e-commerce / Swindle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your kitchen needs the Philips Airfryer

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

8h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

‘KGF Chapter 2’ launches its first song 'Toofan'

10m | Videos
Launch capsize in Narayanganj

Launch capsize in Narayanganj

15m | Videos
Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

Ballet dancers perform in charity against war

20m | Videos
Barca thrash Real Madrid

Barca thrash Real Madrid

20m | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh