E-commerce platform Akash Neel swindles Tk30 crore: RAB

E-commerce platform Akash Neel has reportedly embezzled Tk30crore from customers in the name of delivering products at discount price, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said today.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested two officials of the e-commerce platform from Faridpur on Sunday night. The arrested officials are – Akash Neel's Managing Director Moshiur Rahman, 28, and Director Iftekharuzzaman Ronik, 32.

In a media briefing Monday, RAB's Legal and Media wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said the duo used to sell clothes in New Market area. In 2019, they took a trade license by creating a website and Facebook page in the name of Akash Neel company.

"At first, they set up an office in the capital's Kathalbagan area and started online home delivery business. But due to the pandemic, they suffered huge loss and could not continue the business. However, following the footsteps of other e-commerce platforms including evaly, they also started giving lucrative offers, discounts and took advance payments from customers," Khandaker Al Moin said.

They failed to deliver products to around 9,000 customers. Later, some of the cheated customers filed case against the owners of the e-commerce platform.

"The owners were trying to sell the company to a foreign company but could not succeed," said the RAB official.