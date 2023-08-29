DWRN demands investigation of child domestic worker Hena’s murder

Domestic Workers' Rights Network Bangladesh (DWRN) has demanded an investigation into the murder of 8-year-old child domestic worker Hena in Kalabagan in the capital and to take legal action against the culprits.

The demand was made in a press release sent by Abul Hossain, acting coordinator of DWRN and Najma Yasmin, member secretary of DWRN, on Tuesday (29 August) morning.

According to media reports, Hena is the daughter of the late Haque Mia and Hasina Begum of Nandibari village in Mymensingh's Muktagachha upazila. Three years ago, Sathi Akhter Parvin, a homemaker, went to a training camp in Muktagachha. Seeing Hena there, Sathi Akhter brought her to Dhaka after talking to her relatives, promising them she would treat Hena like her own child.

She also promised to send Tk2,000 per month to her paternal aunt. After sending money like this for four months, she stopped sending any money. When asked, she said that she is keeping the money separately for Hena.

On 26 August, Hena's body was recovered from a house in Kalabagan's Bhooter Goli area.

Police filed a murder case with Kalabagan police station with Sathi Akhter Parvin as the main accused. They are currently on the lookout for her.