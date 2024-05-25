DW documentary presents misleading portrayal of Bangladesh Army personnel in UN Peacekeeping Missions: ISPR

ISPR said today (25 May) it presented misleading portrayal of Bangladesh Army personnel in UN Peacekeeping Missions. Photo: Collected

Terming the recent Deutsche Welle (DW) documentary – titled "Torturers deployed as UN peacekeepers" – false and fallacious, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said today (25 May) it presented misleading portrayal of Bangladesh Army personnel in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

In a statement signed by Rashadul Alam Khan, assistant director of the ISPR, it said the Bangladesh Army rigorously followed the UN's stringent selection and vetting protocols to ensure that only the most qualified and thoroughly vetted individuals are deployed.

"These measures underscore the Army's commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct and professionalism in peacekeeping missions," it said.

The statement also said the DW did not seek comments from the Bangladesh Army regarding the allegations presented in the documentary.

"This lack of balanced reporting raises concerns about the aim and objective of the documentary. It is pretty clear that the documentary was focused on defaming a law enforcing agency of Bangladesh showing irrelevant video footage.

"It was totally a biased media projection, which has largely compromised the credibility of the documentary. It has also raised questions about the motive behind it."

Saying it was crucial to recognise the significant contributions of Bangladesh to UN peacekeeping efforts, the statement said Bangladeshi peacekeepers had earned a reputation for their dedication, professionalism, and humanitarian approach.

"131 Bangladesh Army personnel have made supreme sacrifice and 239 sustained injuries while serving under the UN flag, embodying the spirit of selflessness and commitment to global peace. More so, the Bangladesh Army has a spotless record with no human rights violations while serving under the UN, a distinction shared by only a few countries.

"Given these facts, it is crucial for media outlets to adhere to the principles of fair and balanced reporting, especially on issues as vital as international peacekeeping. Misrepresentation and insufficient diligence can lead to eroding the credibility and effectiveness of peacekeeping forces globally," the statement said.