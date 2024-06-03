DW documentary 'done intentionally to undermine our peacekeepers’ contributions': FM Hasan

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on 3 June. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (3 June) criticised the recent Deutsche Welle (DW) documentary on UN peacekeepers, suggesting it was intentionally made to undermine the contributions of Bangladeshi peacekeepers.

The documentary, titled "Torturers deployed as UN peacekeepers," has sparked controversy and condemnation.

"There is nothing substantial. It is very difficult to understand its essence because it was not made based on facts. It seems it was done intentionally to undermine our peacekeepers' contributions to the UN missions," the minister said today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He highlighted the global appreciation for the sacrifices of Bangladeshi peacekeepers over the years. "DW sometimes comes up with such anti-state efforts," he added.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) earlier condemned the documentary as "false" and "fallacious," accusing it of presenting a misleading portrayal of Bangladesh Army personnel in UN Peacekeeping Missions.

"Misrepresentation and insufficient diligence can lead to eroding the credibility and effectiveness of peacekeeping forces globally," ISPR stated on May 25.

The ISPR emphasized that the Bangladesh Army has a spotless record with no human rights violations while serving under the UN, a distinction shared by few countries.

They noted that 131 Bangladesh Army personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice and 239 have sustained injuries while serving under the UN flag, embodying the spirit of selflessness and commitment to global peace.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Bangladesh's contributions to international peace and security during a meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on May 30 at the UN Headquarters in New York.

"Bangladesh makes a remarkable contribution to international peace and security, sustainable development, and the fight against climate change. That is why we consider Bangladesh a very important partner," Guterres said.

Guterres also expressed deep appreciation for Bangladesh's generosity towards the Rohingyas and voiced concern over the forced conscription of Rohingya youth and children by the Myanmar military.

He commended Bangladesh for its capacity to adapt and its resilience, expressing the UN's full support for its transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a Middle-Income Nation. "The UN is entirely on your side," he added.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud thanked the Secretary-General for his leadership in addressing global challenges, including the conflict in Gaza.

He solicited continued UN advocacy to keep the Rohingya crisis in the global spotlight and to improve conditions in Myanmar for the safe, sustainable repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas with dignity.

He also expressed gratitude for the strong partnership between Bangladesh and the UN over the past 50 years and for supporting Bangladesh's transformative development under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

He reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to sharing its expertise in climate adaptation, green energy transition, and disaster preparedness.

The Foreign Minister extended an invitation to Secretary-General Guterres to visit Bangladesh this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's membership in the UN.