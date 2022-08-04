On-duty traffic official killed in Mohakhali road accident

An on-duty traffic police official was killed after being hit by a speeding bus in Dhaka's Mohakhali on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz Molla, 47.

He was an ASI working in the Mohakhali zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Gulshan traffic division.

Confirming the matter to the media, Ashfaq Ahmed, the assistant commissioner of traffic (Mohakhali zone), said, "Aziz was on duty near the Mohakhali flyover when a speeding Bikash Paribahan bus hit him from behind.

"He received serious injuries on the back of the head and legs. He first was taken to Universal Medical College."

"As his condition became critical, he was rushed to the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead," he added.

Police seized the bus involved in the accident and arrested its driver. A case will be filed soon in this regard, he said.

