On-duty traffic official killed in Mohakhali road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 August, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

On-duty traffic official killed in Mohakhali road accident

TBS Report 
04 August, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 02:00 pm
On-duty traffic official killed in Mohakhali road accident

An on-duty traffic police official was killed after being hit by a speeding bus in Dhaka's Mohakhali on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Aziz Molla, 47. 

He was an ASI working in the Mohakhali zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Gulshan traffic division.

Confirming the matter to the media, Ashfaq Ahmed, the assistant commissioner of traffic (Mohakhali zone), said, "Aziz was on duty near the Mohakhali flyover when a speeding Bikash Paribahan bus hit him from behind. 

"He received serious injuries on the back of the head and legs. He first was taken to Universal Medical College." 

"As his condition became critical, he was rushed to the Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital where on-duty doctors declared him dead," he added.

Police seized the bus involved in the accident and arrested its driver. A case will be filed soon in this regard, he said.
 

Top News

road accident / Mohakhali / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation