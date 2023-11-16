Dutch embassy signs contract with consortium to promote women’s participation in science, technology jobs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 07:20 pm

Dutch embassy signs contract with consortium to promote women’s participation in science, technology jobs

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh has signed a contribution contract with a consortium for the "SheSTEM: Career Knows No Gender" programme aimed at promoting the participation of women students in science, technology, engineering and math related jobs.

The consortium consists of 10 Minute School, a2i programme of the ICT ministry Policy Exchange Bangladesh and DevLearn, with business consulting firm LightCastle Partners being the lead.

Thijs Woudstra, charge d'Affaires at the Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh and Bijon Islam, CEO of LightCastles Partners, signed the agreement on Wednesday on behalf of their respective sides, reads a press release.

Effective from November this year to April 2026, the "SheSTEM" project will increase the opportunities for women students in STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] related jobs via policy advocacy and skills development.

SheSTEM is a consortium-driven project that aims to serve as a nexus between public university students and public [primarily] and private businesses to increase skills, engagement, participation, equity, and inclusion in STEM careers.

The project aims to equip women students with in-demand advanced skills in business and critical thinking with their knowledge of STEM subjects, actively promoting gender-inclusive public recruitment strategies, sensitising and advocating for greater representation of women in STEM employment countrywide.

The agreement signing event was attended by Masrur Reaz, chairman of Policy Exchange Bangladesh, Md Afzal Hossain Sarwar, head (Future of Education) of a2i, Mirza Salman Beg, chief operating officer of 10 Minutes School and Nayeem Kashem, MEL advisor of DevLearn, and relevant officials of the embassy.

The stakeholders said that their goal is not only to attract more women to STEM disciplines but, more importantly, to support their growth, development, and advancement within these fields.

