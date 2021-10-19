DUTA team visits attack sites in Cumilla, Noakhali

A team of 22 professors, under the banner of Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA), on Monday visited the areas that were affected by the recent incidents of communal violence in Cumilla and Noakhali districts.

They, while quoting the locals in a statement issued on Tuesday, said that of those who carried out the attacks, most of them were young madrasa students.

These students were taught that vandalising idols and stopping Hindus from praying will help them in their journey to heaven, DUTA added.

The DU delegation team spoke to local residents, religious leaders, priests of the affected temples and ashram, officials of the administration, lawmakers, journalists and law enforcers in a bid to get a better picture of the atrocities that took place following this year's Durga Puja.

Nanuar Dighir Par Puja Mandap in Cumilla, and Noakhali's Radha Madhab Temple, Ram Thakur Ashram, Iskcon temple, and Gonipur Pilot Girls' High School in Noakhali were the spots visited by the teachers.

Locals claimed the authorities had information that something like this might happen and blamed the ineffectiveness of the law enforcers for the attacks that left several killed and scores injured.

Many also speculated local politics and groupings acted as catalysts for all the violence.

Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad leaders told the DU team that members of minority groups are now sceptical about their dignity and safety as citizens of this country.

DUTA observed that these incidents were pre-planned and not isolated, likely carried out by third parties to serve their own agendas.

They demanded swift arrest and exemplary punishment for the perpetrators behind the heinous attacks.

The DUTA team urged the government to conduct a proper investigation into the matter and take immediate steps so that such incidents do not happen again.

Earlier on 13 October, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran'' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts.

On 14 October, four people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur, triggered by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

On 15 October, two persons were killed and many were injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in the Chowmuhani market area of Noakhali after Jummah prayers.

On 16 October, communal clashes at Trunk Road area in Feni town resulted in injuries to more than 50 people, including Feni Model police station officer-in-charge and additional police superintendent.

Later on 17 October, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur's Pirganj following a rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.