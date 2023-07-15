During checkup at Nat’l Eye Hospital, PM meets 11-year-old Rabbi; takes over his responsibility

Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 06:07 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took over the responsibility of 11-year-old Rabbi, who works at the canteen of National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital.

Rabbi's father passed away, and the boy told the PM that he wants to go to school.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today received eye treatment at the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, buying a Tk10 ticket like other patients. While leaving the hospital, she exchanged pleasantries with the patients and their relatives, as well as the doctors, nurses, and employees of the hospital.

At that moment, the prime minister noticed little Rabbi standing amidst the crowd. Curious, she approached him and inquired about his activities, who accompanied him to the hospital, and the grade he was currently studying in.

The 11-year-old said he works at the canteen of the National Eye Hospital and lives there as well. His father is dead. He studied up to class two before joining the canteen.

The child told the prime minister, "I want to go back to my mother in Chandpur. I want to resume my studies."

The prime minister was visibly emotional when she heard Rabbi's story. She took over the responsibility for his educational expenses and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned to take action in this regard and implement it properly.

