Durga Puja: DMP issues advisory to ensure smooth celebration

The DMP urged the Hindu community to remain aware about those involved in spreading rumours on social media, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, in a bid to harm religious harmony

UNB
16 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 08:09 pm
File photo
File photo

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued some advice to the Hindu community for the smooth celebration of Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Hindu community in the country.

The DMP urged the Hindu community to remain aware about those involved in spreading rumours on social media, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, in a bid to harm religious harmony.

It also asked the puja organisers to set up separate entry ways for female and male devotees.

All were asked to refrain from carrying any bags at the puja mandaps.

It also asked to ensure CCTV cameras and fire extinguishers and established archways in important Puja Mandaps.

The DMP also asked the authorities concerned to keep sufficient lights on the immersion day and keep generator, charger lights standby for any emergency, if possible.

It also asked the authorities concerned to appoint volunteers for security.

The DMP also asked to refrain from firecrackers during puja.

It also asked to use designated routes for immersion of idols and ensure attendance of volunteers at the Puja mandaps.

In any emergency, DMP asks to make phone calls to the police headquarters, DMP control room or Rapid Action Battalion control room.

The control room numbers are—01320001299, 01320001300, 01-55102666, 02-223381188, 02-47119988, 01320037845-46, 02-48963117 and 01777720029.

Fire service control room is also available for any emergency. The numbers include-02-223355555, 0171303181-82.

Durga Puja / DMP

