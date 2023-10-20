Durga Puja begins amid festivity

Durga Puja, the biggest festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, has begun across the country amid vibrant festivities and due religious fervour.

The celebration started with the incarnation of Goddess Durga on the day of Maha Shasthi on Friday.

Shashthi puja began with Kalparambho early in the morning followed by Adhibash, Amantran (invitation) and Bodhon (incarnation).

Saptami puja will be held on Saturday, Ashtami, Kumari and Sandhi puja on Sunday, Nabami on Monday and Bijoya Dashami on Tuesday.

A large number of devotees including women and children are visiting the puja mandaps and joining the rituals of the puja. Prasads are also being distributed to the visitors.

The five-day festival will conclude with the immersion of Durga idols in rivers and various water bodies nationwide.

Durga Puja is being observed in 32,408 mandaps nationwide, including 245 in the capital, according to the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

In the city, the primary puja locations include Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Mission and Math, Khamar Bari in the Farmgate area, Banani, Shakhari Bazar, Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University, and Ramna Kali Mandir.

While visiting the Dhakeshwari Central Puja mandap, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman assured that there is no specific security threat during Durga Puja, and all necessary precautions have been implemented in this regard.