Duration of current govt tough to predict: Adviser Hassan Arif

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry Adviser AF Hassan Arif has said it is difficult to predict how long the interim government will last, as its duration depends on the entire nation.

"Comparing the current government to previous caretaker administrations is not appropriate," he made the remarks at a press briefing at the Secretariat in Dhaka today.

AF Hassan Arif, a former caretaker government adviser, said that the primary role of the caretaker government was to oversee elections and maintain law and order.

"The current interim government emerged from a massive public outcry, with protests occurring across villages and unions, and attacks on government properties, which although not justifiable, reflected significant public discontent."

He said the duration of the current government should be determined by those coordinating student movements.

The current government has been tasked with reforming the system and building a discrimination-free Bangladesh, making the timing of its tenure a secondary concern, he also said.

In response to a question about potential legal changes to ensure free and fair elections, he noted that significant legal reforms were made in 2008, granting the Election Commission substantial powers. Despite this, the government plans to review the laws, as there have been issues in past elections.

On the issue of corruption, Hassan Arif said long-standing corruption issues cannot be resolved overnight but will be tackled gradually with public cooperation.

"Ambitious budgets often create opportunities for corruption, and closing these gaps is crucial. Direct actions will be taken against those involved in corruption, and no files will be signed without a thorough review," he added.

Addressing the issue of corruption surrounding the now-resigned Dhaka WASA managing director Taskem A Khan, the adviser said, "His contract has been cancelled after numerous extensions. His corruption and the associated network are well-known, and legal actions will be taken against those involved."

Regarding dengue control, Hassan Arif said preventive measures and community awareness are crucial, as well as the involvement of city corporations in spraying insecticides and managing stagnant water.

At the event, he discussed the issue of absentee elected representatives in various city corporations and local councils.

He added, "The executive officers are being empowered to manage operations in their absence and that efforts are underway to identify and address the whereabouts of these representatives. Legal reviews and discussions will determine the course of action for absentee officials."