DUJ urges Motiur’s wife to seek apology for her remarks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 07:53 pm

Related News

DUJ urges Motiur’s wife to seek apology for her remarks

The union leaders said if any journalist has indeed taken unethical benefits from Laila, she should disclose their names

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 07:53 pm
DUJ urges Motiur’s wife to seek apology for her remarks

The Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) has called on Laila Kaniz, wife of former NBR member Motiur Rahman, who has illegally amassed huge wealth, to retract her controversial statement about journalists and issue an unconditional apology for her remarks.

Laila, also the chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura Upazila, recently claimed that the controversy surrounding Motiur will soon end because they have managed to silence journalists by bribing them.

In a statement today (30 June), DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akhtar Hossain said, "Her remarks have hurt the journalist community. She must retract these mean-spirited and deliberate comments and issue an unconditional apology."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They said she won't be able to hide the truth with her comments, and journalists will continue to report on allegations against Motiur and his family. 

The DUJ leader added that, despite being a public representative, Laila has undermined journalistic ethics and publicly humiliated the journalist community. 

"The offense she has committed with her aggressive comments is unforgivable," they stated.

The union leaders said if any journalist has indeed taken unethical benefits from Laila, she should disclose their names. "Any wholesale comments are not acceptable at all."

They also said anybody can make complaints against any report with false or distorted information. 

Top News

Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) / Laila Kanis Lucky / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

7h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

42m | Videos
Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

2h | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

3h | Videos
Popularity of one-day cricket is declining, T20 is increasing

Popularity of one-day cricket is declining, T20 is increasing

3h | Videos