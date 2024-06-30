DUJ urges Motiur’s wife to seek apology for her remarks

The Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) has called on Laila Kaniz, wife of former NBR member Motiur Rahman, who has illegally amassed huge wealth, to retract her controversial statement about journalists and issue an unconditional apology for her remarks.

Laila, also the chairman of Narsingdi's Raipura Upazila, recently claimed that the controversy surrounding Motiur will soon end because they have managed to silence journalists by bribing them.

In a statement today (30 June), DUJ President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akhtar Hossain said, "Her remarks have hurt the journalist community. She must retract these mean-spirited and deliberate comments and issue an unconditional apology."

They said she won't be able to hide the truth with her comments, and journalists will continue to report on allegations against Motiur and his family.

The DUJ leader added that, despite being a public representative, Laila has undermined journalistic ethics and publicly humiliated the journalist community.

"The offense she has committed with her aggressive comments is unforgivable," they stated.

The union leaders said if any journalist has indeed taken unethical benefits from Laila, she should disclose their names. "Any wholesale comments are not acceptable at all."

They also said anybody can make complaints against any report with false or distorted information.