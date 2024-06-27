'Dubai Taxi' to hire 2000 taxi drivers, bikers from Bangladesh every year: State Minister

One of the cars of the Dubai Taxi service. Photo: Collected
One of the cars of the Dubai Taxi service. Photo: Collected

Dubai Taxi, a government-owned entity in the UAE, plans to recruit a minimum of 2000 taxi drivers and motorcyclists annually from Bangladesh, announced State Minister Shofiqur Rahman Choudhury, during a meeting with a Dubai Taxi delegation at the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.

He noted that the recruitment process has already started.

According to Ambassador Abdulla Ali Alhmoudi of the UAE in Bangladesh, approximately 1300 taxi drivers will be hired in 2024, with plans to increase this number to 2000 per year in subsequent years.

During a meeting with a Dubai Taxi delegation at the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment. Photo: TBS
During a meeting with a Dubai Taxi delegation at the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment. Photo: TBS

He assured that these workers will receive salaries in accordance with UAE labour laws.

When asked about the duration of this recruitment initiative, the ambassador mentioned that it would depend on the market's demand and supply. 

The meeting also included representatives such as Nasser Mohammad Alhaj, mudaifa-director of Dubai Taxi Corporation; Khalid Al Mohd Bin Salmeen Alsuwaidi, director of Privilege Labor Recruitment, and others from both sides.

